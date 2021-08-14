Indian soldiers greeted their Pakistani counterparts on Saturday and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Pak's Independence Day .

The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"On 14 August, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC," an army official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A BSF officer said the Pakistan Rangers and the Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets on the occasion at three border outposts (BOPs) of Octerio, Chinaz and Chambiliyal under theJammu frontier.

Officers converged at these points along the IB to greet each other.

The army official said over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

"The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC," the official said.

The Indian Army also exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts in Poonch and Mendhar crossing points along the LoC in Poonch district, a Defence spokesperson said.

Exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh

The South Bengal Frontier Border Security Force exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India on ICP Pertrapole and other border out posts.

Both the border guarding forces share cordial relations with each other. The exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects comradeship.

It has been a long-running tradition between the two forces to exchange sweets on festive occasions.

The Border Security Force is also maintaining strict vigilance along the border areas for security reasons ahead of Independence Day.

