Indian space startups got over ₹1,000 cr private investment since April: Report

 Livemint

According to some international observers, India has the potential to reach a 100 billion USD space economy by 2040, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Sci & Tech. (PTI)Premium
Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Sci & Tech. (PTI)

Indian space startups have attracted over 1,000 crores of private investment since April this year, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, adding that the country has the potential to reach a 100 billion USD space economy by 2040. 

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Singh said, “Currently, India has a small space economy worth USD 8 billion, but by 2040, we believe it will have multiplied many times over."

“More intriguingly, some foreign observers believe that India could become a $100 billion space economy by 2040 (see the most recent ADL (Arthur D. Little) Report, for instance)," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times. 

So far, the Indian Space Research Organisation has launched over 430 foreign satellites with more than 290 million euros as earnings from European satellites and over 170 million USD from American satellites, the minister said. 

“The number of space startups has also increased to 1,080. Earlier, the figure was in single digits. In 2014, there was only one startup in the space sector, but now we have 190 space startups," he added. 

In a major boost to the Indian space industry, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced $36 million of investment in Bengaluru-based space startup, Pixxel, in June this year. It was the first major investment in the Indian space sector after the privatization policy of the Indian government in April.

The approval of Indian Space Policy 2023 gave a major impetus to the Indian private space industry, by making it a lucrative investment option for investors. Amid a favorable ecosystem for space startups in India, companies like Skyroot, SatSure, Dhruva, Bellatrix, etc. are flourishing to become India's SpaceX.

It is pertinent to note that ISRO's recent Chandrayaan-3 launch, the global space market projected at $1 trillion by 2040, and space tourism potential contribute to attaining this potential with the key recommendations including regulatory clarity, foreign investments, incentives, startup support, partnerships, R&D centers, and skill development. 

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 11:02 AM IST
