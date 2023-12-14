Indian space startups got over ₹1,000 cr private investment since April: Report
According to some international observers, India has the potential to reach a 100 billion USD space economy by 2040, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Indian space startups have attracted over ₹1,000 crores of private investment since April this year, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, adding that the country has the potential to reach a 100 billion USD space economy by 2040.
