Indian space startups will soon launch satellite constellations: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Indian space startups will soon launch satellite constellations and try new rockets, said Union minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday.
Addressing the first anniversary of the Indian Space Association, ISpA, at the India Space Conclave, the minister said that five PSLVs are being domestically produced by L&T and HAL. OneWeb is also set to launch their satellites through ISRO and NSIL.
“Space reforms have unleashed the innovative potential of startups and within a short span of time, we have 102 startups working in cutting edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, and research. With the integration of R&D, academia and industry with equal stake, a space revolution led by ISRO along with the private sector and start-ups is on the horizon," the minister said.
The minister lauded the role of ISpA for working in developing and forming global linkages for the growth of the Indian Space Industry in a span of one year. “Members of ISpA are continuously striving in undertaking policy advocacy and engaging in the reciprocation of knowledge and vision to make India a flag bearer in the sphere of space tech domain."
Talking about the strategic relevance of space in view of recent global conflicts, he said that space, a dual-use technology domain, is emerging as an important multi-faceted enabler that provides unprecedented reach. “Many nations are focusing on developing their military space capabilities to ensure its safe, secure, and friendly use along with deterrence capability to deny it to adversaries, when necessary. India too has resolved to leverage the strengths of this emerging dimension of warfare. The government is undertaking strong and decisive steps towards ensuring Atma Nirbharta in the space sector to ensure our private industrial capability and capacity are effectively energized and channelized to develop cutting-edge solutions which would give India a decisive edge over our others in times to come."
Singh also unveiled a report titled ‘Developing the space ecosystem in India: focusing on inclusive growth’ along with chairman ISpA, Jayant D Patil, and chairman, ISRO, S. Somnath.
