Indian startup ecosystem is third largest in world: President
Our universities should develop themselves into a centre where new research is done for public welfare, a hub of Fourth Industrial Revolution, and an incubation centre for start-ups, the President said
New Delhi: India has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world and educational institutions, especially universities and technical educational institutions, should take full advantage of India’s ecosystem, said President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.
