Indian startups can solve any challenge facing the country: NITI’s Kant

Kant sees startups as a great job creating sector, even as they pave the way for India to enter sunrise areas of growth, whether it is battery production or electric vehicles, which the government is supporting with schemes such as production-linked incentives. “The Indian startup movement has a very unique energy, vibrancy and dynamism, which you will not find in any of the established players," Kant said, adding that startup founders, their dynamic teams and their financiers are the real change-makers.