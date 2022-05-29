Indian startups created value, wealth even during covid pandemic: PM Modi

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, the prime minister said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark
New Delhi: Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that even in the phase of the Covid pandemic, Indian startups have been creating wealth and value with entrepreneurs emerging from smaller cities and towns as well.
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, the prime minister said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark.
"The total valuation of these unicorns is more than USD 330 billion, that is, more than 25 lakh crore rupees. Certainly, this is a matter of pride for every Indian," PM Modi said.
"You will also be surprised to know that out of our total unicorns, 44 came up last year. Not only that, 14 more unicorns were formed anew in 3-4 months this year. This means that even in this phase of the global pandemic, our startups have been creating wealth and value," he said.
Modi also pointed out that the average annual growth rate of Indian unicorns is more than those of the USA, UK and many other countries.