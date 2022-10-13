The global slowdown in funding continues with start-up funding in India in Q3 CY22 hitting a two-year low at $2.7 billion across 205 deals, as per the PwC India report titled - Startup Deals Tracker for the third quarter of the current year. Early stage deals contributed around 21% of the total funding by value in Q3 CY22 compared to 12% in Q2 CY22, showing that there is significant dry powder in the Indian start-up ecosystem.

While a decline in funding is noted across all stages of investment – early, growth and late – the decline has been the least in early-stage deals which contributed around 21% of the total funding by value in Q3 CY22 compared to approximately 12% in Q2 CY22, showing that venture capital (VC) firms continue to back the Indian startup ecosystem.

Growth- and late-stage funding deals accounted for 79% of the funding activity in value terms and these represented 30% of the total deal activity (count terms).

Meanwhile, as per the report, only two start-ups in India attained the unicorn status in Q2 CY22, mirroring a global trend in decline in the number of new unicorns this last quarter. Globally, Q3 CY22 produced 20 unicorns and 45% of them are from the SaaS segment. No new decacorns were added in this quarter.

“It is tough to predict how long the slowdown in funding will last but clearly, both founders and investors are being more selective and cautious in deal-making. In general, early-stage start-ups will be able to raise capital more easily as they are typically more insulated than late-stage deals from fluctuations in the public markets. However, investors have already raised a lot of capital which needs to be deployed and this will ultimately find its way to the Indian start-up ecosystem," said Amit Nawka, Partner - Deals & India Startups Leader, PwC India.