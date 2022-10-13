Indian startups see decline in funding activity, at two-year low levels: Report2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- The global slowdown in funding continues with start-up funding in India in Q3 CY22 hitting a two-year low
The global slowdown in funding continues with start-up funding in India in Q3 CY22 hitting a two-year low at $2.7 billion across 205 deals, as per the PwC India report titled - Startup Deals Tracker for the third quarter of the current year. Early stage deals contributed around 21% of the total funding by value in Q3 CY22 compared to 12% in Q2 CY22, showing that there is significant dry powder in the Indian start-up ecosystem.