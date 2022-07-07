Indian startups raised a total of $6.9 billion in the second quarter of the year 2022 declining by 33% sequentially, as per a report by Tracxn, a market intelligence platform. The fundraiser in Q2 2022 was lower from the fundraising of $10.3 billion in January to March 2022 quarter and from $10.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

