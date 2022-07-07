The fundraiser in Q2 2022 was lower from the fundraising of $10.3 billion in January to March 2022 quarter and from $10.1 billion in the same quarter last year.
Indian startups raised a total of $6.9 billion in the second quarter of the year 2022 declining by 33% sequentially, as per a report by Tracxn, a market intelligence platform. The fundraiser in Q2 2022 was lower from the fundraising of $10.3 billion in January to March 2022 quarter and from $10.1 billion in the same quarter last year.
In the second quarter of 2022, Indian startups raised $6.9 billion in 409 funding rounds.
As per the Tracxn data, the top startups were VerSe ($805 million - Series J), Delhivery ($304 million- Series J), and udaan ($275 million- Series D). They were followed closely by ShareChat ($255 million- Series G) and upGrad ($225 million- Series F), reported by PTI.
Further, the report highlighted that social platforms, internet first media, payments, business-to-business e-commerce, and e-commerce enablers were the top sectors that attracted the maximum funding from investors between April and June 2022.
In the report titled 'Tracxn Geo Quarterly Report: India Tech Q2 2022', it was noted that 121 new startups closed their first funding rounds, four startups turned unicorns, 62 startups got acquired and 5 launched their IPOs (Initial Public Offerings).
New unicorns like Leadsquared, Purplle, PhysicsWallah, and Open witnessed their valuation swell up to $31.8 billion in the past quarter (Q2 2022).
Meanwhile, according to the report, GOAT Brand Labs, Fashinza, and Itilite entered the soonicorn club with fundraising to the tune of $88 million, $135 million, and $47.2 million respectively. On the other hand, companies eMudhra, Delhivery, Handicrafts village, Eighty Jewellers, and Veranda Learning Solutions filed for IPOs, Blinkit (By Zomato), Whiteteak (By Asian Paints), and MyHQ (By ANAROCK) were the top acquisitions.
On city-wise, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai took lead in attracting the maximum investments.
Also, the report highlighted that IPV and Blume Ventures topped the investment charts in seed-stage startups, while Sequoia Capital and Accel bagged the highest rank in the early-stage startups funding. Companies like Sofina and DST Global dominated the late-stage institutional investors' category.
Currently, Indian startups are witnessing a funding winter due to extreme market and economic volatility primarily owing to macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tension which has sparked inflation to a multi-year high and led to higher commodity prices and further monetary policy tightening.
