Indian Statistical Institute autonomy under threat? Govt bill's proposals, concerns of staff and faculty explained

The central government on Monday tabled the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, almost one year after its draft version was made public for feedback.

However, this move by the government has triggered criticism from within the Kolkata-based institute, which says the Centre is trying to curb its autonomy.

A protest march was held on the ISI's Kolkata campus last year when the draft bill was first published. Students, members of the faculty, and staff had then requested the government not to proceed with the reforms without due consultation.

History and current way of ISI's functioning The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) was founded in 1931 by eminent statistician PC Mahalanobis. The institute started as the Presidency College's statistical laboratory and was eventually registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act of 1860 and then under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act of 1961.

It was declared an Institute of National Importance in 1959, which gave it the power to award degrees and made it eligible for central government grants and audits. But unlike the IITs and IIMs, the ISI continued to function as a society.

The institute is based in Kolkata, but has centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, and Tezpur. It offers a number of courses in the fields of mathematics and statistics, and also has several research divisions.

The highest decision-making body of the ISI is its 33-member council, which is headed by an elected chairman. The body also consists of six representatives of the central government and scientists who do not work at the ISI. The central government representatives are appointed from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India.

The council appoints the director, who is the institute's academic and administrative head.

What are the reforms the central government is proposing? The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh. The bill proposes to repeal and replace the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959, while preserving the institute's designation as an Institution of National Importance.

The legislation aims at transitioning the existing society into a body corporate, which will continue to remain autonomous.

The legislation expands the statutory definition of Statistical Sciences, and it includes "the fields of theoretical and applied statistics, mathematics, economics, data science, computer science and other quantitative sciences, including biology, physics and earth sciences; and such other allied fields including quantitative social sciences and modern technologies, such as cryptology and other related disciplines as may be specified by the regulations".

Also Read | Over 200 academics criticise Priyanka Gandhi over 'gaumutra' remark

The President will be acting as the institute's visitor under the proposed law, while administrative and policy decisions will be taken by the newly formed Board of Governors, which will be headed by an expert from the field of academia, industry, public policy, or statistical sciences.

The bill also proposes an Academic Council for the ISI, which will serve as the institute's principal academic body and will be headed by the director, with members comprising all full-time faculty members and professors.

As per the bill, the 1959 Act has limited prospects "with the evolving needs of India's growing and data-driven economy; AND WHEREAS, it is necessary to develop an ecosystem of high-quality statisticians and data scientists to support evidence-based decision making through the use of frontier technologies and to build deeper analytical capacity for the government, industry and society."

"It is, therefore, considered necessary to repeal the said Act and to enact a comprehensive legislation providing for the incorporation of the Indian Statistical Institute, an institution of national importance, to excel as a globally recognised centre in Statistical Sciences and allied fields," the Bill added.

"The legal reform will enable an ecosystem to train a new generation of high-quality data scientists and statisticians, bridging the massive talent gap currently facing India's tech and financial sectors. By modernising its governance, ISI can collaborate dynamically with industries to solve real-world analytical problems, driving innovation in sectors like fintech, agriculture, healthcare and logistics," the Bill noted.