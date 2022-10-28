Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Indian steel industry has become second largest in world thanks to everybody's efforts in last eight years. According to official data available, India as of April 2022, India was the world's second-largest producer of crude steel, with an output of 10.14 MT. In FY22, the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 133.596 MT and 120.01 MT, respectively.

