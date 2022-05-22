Indian steelmakers face hit on Europe deals over export tax: JSPL

Indian steelmakers have about 2 million tonnes in pending export orders, mostly to Europe

2 min read . 07:43 PM IST

Sudarshan Varadhan,Aftab Ahmed, Reuters

India imposed an export tax of 15% on eight steel products late on Saturday, at a time steelmakers are looking to make up for tepid local demand by increasing market share in Europe, whose supplies have been hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine