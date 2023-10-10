Markets take U-turn on hopes of localized Israel-Hamas war
The Nifty gained nine-tenths of a percent, the most in over a month, to close at 19,689.85, while the Sensex posted the highest gain in over three months, rising 0.87% to 66,079.36 on Tuesday.
MUMBAI : Indian stock markets took cues from global stock markets to recoup all their losses of the previous day, as hopes of the Israel-Hamas war remaining confined to the Gaza strip caused a softening in crude prices, which was reinforced by Israel’s TA 35 Index trading up 0.9% at 1745 at the time of writing.