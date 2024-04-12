Indian student Arfath, found dead in US, took ₹43 lakh education loan; father says 'have to see how to repay'
Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who had been missing in Ohio for the past few days, has been found dead, an 'anguished' Indian consulate had informed.
Mohammed Saleem, the father of 25-year-old Indian engineering student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who was found dead in Ohio earlier this week, said his family was hopeful that their son would be found alive, but all they got was his body.
