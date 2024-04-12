Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 10:33:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.45 -0.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.65 0.69%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.20 -1.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,024.45 1.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.05 -0.85%
Business News/ News / India/  Indian student Arfath, found dead in US, took 43 lakh education loan; father says 'have to see how to repay'
BackBack

Indian student Arfath, found dead in US, took ₹43 lakh education loan; father says 'have to see how to repay'

Edited By Alka Jain

Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who had been missing in Ohio for the past few days, has been found dead, an 'anguished' Indian consulate had informed.

Missing 25-year-old Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath found dead in Ohio. (X)Premium
Missing 25-year-old Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath found dead in Ohio. (X)

Mohammed Saleem, the father of 25-year-old Indian engineering student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who was found dead in Ohio earlier this week, said his family was hopeful that their son would be found alive, but all they got was his body. 

He also expressed concern about the repayment of the 43 lakh education loan the family had taken to fund Arfath's studies in the United States. “It was his dream to settle in the US. He was happy when the 43 lakh education loan was sanctioned. He then got admission at Cleveland University," Saleem told Indian Express. 

“I gave him foreign currency worth 10 lakh when he (Arfath) left for the US in May 2023 to pursue a Masters in Information Technology. He did not have to be worried about finances. He was a very clean person. He didn't have any bad habit. We were surprised when we got to know that he had been kidnapped and received a ransom call from a drug-related gang," his father said. 

Arfath's father said they had no clue how he got into trouble in the US, adding that the family was only getting information from news reports on the incident. 

Saleem, on March 17, received a phone call from an unidentified person in the US who claimed that Arfath had been abducted and demanded a ransom of $1,200 to release him. The kidnappers threatened Arfath's father by saying that they would sell his son's kidneys if he did not pay the amount immediately. 

However, earlier this week, the central government informed them that the police had retrieved his body from Lake Erie near Cleveland.

Mohammed Abdul Arfath hailed from Nacharam, Hyderabad. He had a BTech in Computer Science from TKR College of Engineering and Technology at LB Nagar, Hyderabad. On March 7, Arfath had his last conversation with his father, and since then, his mobile phone has been switched off. His roommates then lodged a missing persons complaint with Cleveland Police.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App