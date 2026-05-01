Indian student dies in US; diaspora raises $76K against $25K goal to bring the body home

A young student from Andhra Pradesh has died by suicide in the United States, following reports that he was struggling with severe financial hardships.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Iraganaboyina Chandu. Having recently completed his master’s degree at DePaul University, Chandu had reportedly been engaged in a difficult, unsuccessful job search for several weeks.

According to media reports, Chandu was experiencing intense emotional distress. He was particularly troubled by his continued financial reliance on his family back in India. His father currently earns a living working as a security guard, India Today reported. It is believed that the mounting pressure from these personal circumstances significantly impacted his mental health and overall well-being.

Hailing from the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Chandu is being remembered by loved ones as a compassionate son, a helpful older brother, and a dedicated friend. His body was discovered at his American residence, though local US authorities have not yet disclosed specific details regarding their ongoing investigation.

To assist the grieving family and facilitate the repatriation of his remains, members of the Indian diaspora in the US have launched a fundraising campaign.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the Indian government would provide necessary assistance to the family.

In a social media post on X, Naidu said he is coordinating with officials to accelerate the repatriation process.

Naidu said: “@naralokesh anna, Spoke to Sai Bollineni and coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process. We will do our best to support the family in these tough times.”

Sai Bollineni is a TANA Community Service Coordinator.

Earlier, Nara Lokesh wrote on X: “Noted, @saibollineni garu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I request @RamMNK to kindly ensure the smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains.”

Fundraise A GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $76,000 against a $25,000 goal, describes Chandu as a "kind-hearted friend" who found his challenges "too much to bear."

The remaining funds will help settle his family's financial debts, the page stated.

In a message shared on the fundraising page, his friend Rajesh Gurram described Chandu as “a wonderful human being, generous, warm, and a pillar of support for his friends and younger brother.”