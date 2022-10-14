Indian student from Agra stabbed 11 times in Australia, attacker held

A 28-year-old student in Australia was stabbed multiple times and is in "serious but stable" condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital in Sydney, news agency ANI reported.
The student, identified as Shubham Garg is pursuing a doctorate in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW. He was stabbed by 27-year-old Daniel Norwood, who according to local media reports has been arrested and is in the custody of the Australian Police.
Norwood was arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder, The Australian Today reported.
Garg was attacked at around 10.30 pm on October 6 when he was walking along the Pacific Highway on his way back to his place of residence.
Norwood allegedly threatened Shubham while demanding cash and his phone. Shubham refused and was allegedly stabbed several times in the abdomen. The assailant then fled from the crime scene
Garg suffered multiple stabbing injuries on his face, chest, and abdomen. A nearby resident took Garg to Royal North Shore Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Following the incident, the North Shore Police Area Command detectives formed Strike Force Prosy to investigate the incident. Later, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3.40 pm on October 9.
The suspect Norwood was arrested at the scene. The police seized his belongings and sent them for forensic examination. Norwood appeared in Hornsby Local Court however he was denied bail. He continues to remain in custody with the next court appearance on December 14, 2022.
Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in Sydney is providing consular assistance to the victim. The Australian High Commission is also helping with the facilitation of visas for a family member of the injured student.
Garg came to Australia in September this year for higher studies. He has completed his master's degree at IIT Madras.
