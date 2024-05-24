The Consulate General of India in New York on Thursday confirmed that an Indian student identified as Belem Atchyuth, died in a bike accident in US on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, identified as Belem Atchyuth, was a student of the State University of New York (SUNY) who hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Offering condolences to the family of the deceased student, the Consulate General of India in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening; our deepest condolences to the family; @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the bereaved family & local agencies (SIC)."

The post further noted that the Consulate General of India in New York was in touch with his family members and had also called on local agencies “to extend all assistance, including sending the mortal remains back to India."

Also read: After Pune, now 32-year-old dies after colliding with minor's bike in Mumbai This incident comes in the wake of the recent spike in the deaths of Indian-origin students in the US. Last month, an Indian student named Mohammed Abdul Arfath, a native of Hyderabad was reportedly found dead in the US state of Ohio. Last year, he went to the US to pursue a Master's degree in IT from Cleveland University.

The Consulate General of India in New York said that he had been missing since March this year. It further assured that a thorough investigation into Arfath's death was underway.

Also read: Pune Porsche crash: Teen's grandfather, linked to Chhota Rajan in Shiv Sena leader's murder bid, questioned by police Indian students in UK Meanwhile, Indian students are seemingly moving away from pursuing higher education in the UK as the number of registered applicants for Master’s degree programmes witnessed a tremendous fall, 16 per cent. Official statistics released in London on May 23 suggest over 21,000 fewer applications.

UK Home Office data based on the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures reads, "There were 116,455 sponsored study visa grants to main applicants that are Indian nationals in the year ending March 2024, (26 per cent of the total), 21,717 fewer than the previous year."

(With inputs from ANI)

