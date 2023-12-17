Indian student goes missing in London, BJP leader urges EAM Jaishankar for help
Indian student GS Bhatia has been missing in London since 15 December. BP leader asks for EAM Jaishnakar's help
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has asked for the help of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to find an Indian student who has been missing from East London since December 15.
He also posted the residence permit and college identification card of Bhatia on X.
The BJP leader asked people to share the news and shared two contact numbers to provide any information about the Indian student.
