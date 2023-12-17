Indian student goes missing in London, BJP leader urges EAM Jaishankar for help

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has asked for the help of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to find an Indian student who has been missing from East London since December 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on the social media platform X, Sirsa shared details of the student and wrote, "Bringing to the kind attention of Dr S Jaishankar ji".

As per Sirsa's post, the missing student's name is GS Bhatia who is studying at Loughborough University.

Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. He has been missing since 15 December.

The BJP leader urged Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to join the effort to find Bhatia.

"GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since Dec 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word," Sirsa posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He also posted the residence permit and college identification card of Bhatia on X.

The BJP leader asked people to share the news and shared two contact numbers to provide any information about the Indian student.

