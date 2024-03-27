Satyam Surana grabbed news headlines in 2023 when he lifted the Indian flag off the ground in the United Kingdom. Now, he claims that people are unfairly targeting him with hate and lies during student elections at the London School of Economics (LSE).

According to Satyam, a carefully organised effort was made to discredit him 12 hours before the election. This campaign falsely connected him to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and labelled him a 'fascist,' aiming to encourage people to boycott Satyam and his campaign.

It is a "well-planned hate and toolkit campaign" that, according to him, involves people who are politically motivated against the incumbent BJP government in India, ANI reported.

Satyam informed ANI that he observed his posters were being ripped off and torn, prompting him to lodge complaints with the authorities. Upon replacing these posters, he found that some had been defaced, with crosses marked on his face and phrases like “anyone but Satyam".

“I was cancelled out," he said.

He further disclosed that messages circulated across all groups of LSE, including Indian groups and law school groups, asserting that Satyam Surana supported the BJP, labelling him as a fascist, an Islamophobe and a transphobe. He described these messages as highly “seditious and contentious" towards the Indian government and the current establishment.

Spreading ‘disinformation’

The international community, as per Satyam, is not aware of the developments in India. He mentioned that every person internationally admired India and regarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a stalwart legendary politician.

He added that PM Modi has the highest approval rating globally, and India had demonstrated its capabilities during Covid, emerging as the third largest economy.

“But, sadly, these groups who can't digest this fact are spreading not misinformation, but disinformation," Satyam said.

