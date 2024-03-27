Indian student in UK, Satyam Surana, alleges hate campaign against him for ‘supporting’ BJP
Satyam Surana, an Indian student at the London School of Economics, came to the limelight last year when he picked up the tricolour from the road
Satyam Surana grabbed news headlines in 2023 when he lifted the Indian flag off the ground in the United Kingdom. Now, he claims that people are unfairly targeting him with hate and lies during student elections at the London School of Economics (LSE).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message