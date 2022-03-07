Indian student shot at and injured in Kyiv enters Poland, to reach India today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation VK Singh on Sunday informed that Harjot Singh, the Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv will reach India on Monday
Harjot Singh, an Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv has crossed the border and entered Poland. Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum said that the Indian diplomats present with him and he has been shifted into an ambulance provided by Polish RedCross on the border.
Earlier, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation VK Singh on Sunday informed that Harjot Singh, the Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv will reach India on Monday.
Speaking from his hospital bed in Kyiv on Friday, Harjot Singh urged the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate him and help him with documentation. Harjot Singh told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries due to bullets fired at the car in which he was travelling.
"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh said. The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on March 2 night.
"We got the news (about his return) from the media. We are very very happy that Harjot is returning. We have been very worried for him. I haven't been able to talk with him over phone, but he texted saying he is coming tomorrow. No government officials have apprised us on it," his brother Prabhjot Singh told PTI.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that the government has decided to bear medical expenses of Harjot Singh.