Indian student's death in Canada: Family seeks help to bring back body of Chirag, Consulate in touch with authorities
Indian student's death in Canada: Family seeks help to bring back body of Chirag, Consulate in touch with authorities

Livemint

Indian student Chirag Antil was found dead in his car in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday. Chirag's brother Romit said he spoke to Chirag who had parked his car and was to go out with his friends. A few hours later, the family got the information that he was shot dead.

Chirag Antil, who hails from Haryana, had came to Vancouver in September 2022.Premium
Chirag Antil, who hails from Haryana, had came to Vancouver in September 2022.

The family of Chirag Antil, an Indian student who was shot dead in Canada on April 12, has sought the Indian government's help to bring back his body. Antil, 24, hailing from Haryana, was shot dead in his car in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 12. 

His brother Romit spoke to Chirag, who had parked his car and was to go out with his friends. A few hours later, the family got the information that he was shot dead.

"I spoke to him hours before the murder. He was happy... He had no enmity with anyone. We want justice, we want to know why he was shot dead," Romit said.

According to Romit, the family received the information via phone calls and an e-mail from the Canadian police about Chirag's death.

The Canadian Police said they were investigating the matter.

“We spoke to Chirag's friend in Canada. He said they were not told anything by the police yet," Romit added.

Another relative of Chirag told PTI  the family wants the body of the deceased to be flown back to India.

"We are shocked. We want the body to be brought home as soon as possible. Our embassy there and the Government of India should help us to bring the body back," the relative said.

The Indian Consulate in Vancouver posted on X it was in touch with Canadian authorities for obtaining more information

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement officers were called to the scene around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots.

 No arrests have been made and the investigation is on, police said.

The incident happened near his apartment on the intersection of East 55th Avenue and Main Street, Vancouver, around 11 pm, Romit told The Indian Express.

About Chirag Antil

Chirag, who had gone to Canada in 2022,  had completed his MBA recently. He was on a work visa in a manpower security agency.

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST
