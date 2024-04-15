Indian student's death in Canada: Family seeks help to bring back body of Chirag, Consulate in touch with authorities
Indian student Chirag Antil was found dead in his car in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday. Chirag's brother Romit said he spoke to Chirag who had parked his car and was to go out with his friends. A few hours later, the family got the information that he was shot dead.
The family of Chirag Antil, an Indian student who was shot dead in Canada on April 12, has sought the Indian government's help to bring back his body. Antil, 24, hailing from Haryana, was shot dead in his car in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 12.
