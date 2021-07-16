Indian students going to US face visa, flight hurdles

Alicia Zhang, 20, took a gamble by buying a ticket for a direct flight in late June from her hometown, Shanghai, to New York, where she's a rising junior studying economics at New York University. The price — about $4,000 for a one-way ticket — was roughly five times greater than what she had paid in pre-pandemic times. It didn't pay off: She said the China Eastern Airlines flight was canceled less than a month later, with a refund. She then purchased a seat on another flight, with a layover in Hong Kong, for about $4,500. She said many students fear that the course of the pandemic this summer could prompt airlines to reconsider their schedules, potentially leading to cancellations or changes.