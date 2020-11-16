Indian students in American universities register negative growth, first in 7yrs

New Delhi: The total number of Indian students studying in American universities has registered a negative growth in 2019-20, a first in seven years, according to official data of the US.

The cumulative number of 193,124 Indian students pursuing higher education in the US institutions is a 4.4% fall when compared with 2018-19. The last time the number of Indian student in the US fell was in 2012-13, when it went down by 3.5%, as per the Open Doors report released on Monday.

According to official data, there were 193,124 Indian students in the US in 2019-20 as against 202,014 Indian students in 2018-19. Similarly, there were 196,271 Indian students in American universities 2017-18. The fall in overall Indian students number comes as the US witnessed a fall in both new and cumulative enrollment of foreign students.

This fall compares poorly with a 29.4% growth in 2014-15 and 24.9% in 2015-16 albeit at a lower base. Indians comprise 18% of total international students’ population in the US, second only to China. The Chinese students’ cohort with a number over 372,000 contribute 34.6% to the total foreign students population pursuing higher education in the US.

To be sure, cumulatively, 1,075,496 international students were in the US universities in 2019-20, 1.8% lower year on year. Though the report did not give country specific data on new enrolments in 2019-20, overall new international enrollments of 267,712 was also seven-year low.

Experts believe that while the visa issues, and anti-immigration noises from the federal government there, had marred the sentiment previously, the number of foreign students could drastically fall further in 2020-21 as covid-19 closed down campuses, restricted movements and hit the income of students’ families.

“In recent years, Indians aspiring to study in the US universities did feel confused because of the negative sentiments, the noises around immigration restrictions and visa issues. Besides, the welcoming environment in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia etc. have given the US a tough competition," said Richa Dwivedi Saklani, a study abroad consultant in Gurgaon.

To be sure, India is not the only country, which sent lesser number of students to the US. Of the top 10 countries sending students to American universities, seven, including India, reported a fall in 2019-20. South Korea reported a 4.7% fall, Mexico reported a negative growth of 5.8% and Saudi Arabia sent 16.5% less students.

Chinese students studying in the US rose by a paltry 0.8%, those from Taiwan by 1.8% and Brazil sent 3.8% more students.

The US remains the top destination for Indian students looking to pursue education abroad, and to assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers advising services to prospective students through seven EducationUSA centres in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, US embassy in New Delhi said in a statement. Early next year, a second EducationUSA Centre will open in Hyderabad hosted by Y-Axis Foundation, it added.

Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, David Kennedy, said, “Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why: the United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy."

