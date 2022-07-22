Indian students shine at International Olympiads, bag 3 gold and 16 silver medal

The Mathematics Olympiad were held in Norway between 6 to 16 July, and the Biology Olympiad in Armenia between 10 to 18 July, while the other two Olympiads in Switzerland and China were held between 10 to 18 July via television.
The Indian team secured 1 gold and 5 bronze medals in the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022 held in Oslo. Pranjal Srivastava completed a hat-trick by winning his third gold medal in a row and became the first Indian to win 3 gold medals in International Mathematical Olympiad. A total of 589 contestants participated in the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022.
In the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2022, India's Mayank Pandhari bagged gold, Amrutansh Nigam, Prachi Jindal and Rohit Panda bagged silver. 62 contestants and 3 observer countries participated in this year's International Biology Olympiad.
While, in the 52nd International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2022, India's Devyanshu Malu bagged gold, Abhijit Anand, Anilesh Bansal, Dheeraj Kurukunda and Harsh Jakhar bagged silver. A total of 368 students from 75 countries participated in this competition.
And in the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2022, India's Mahit Rajesh Gadhiwala, Nives Agarwal, Tanishka Rameshchandra Kabra, Chinmoy Khokar won silver medals.
