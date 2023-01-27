Indian sugar mills to shut early as weather shrinks cane supply1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Maharashtra accounts for more than a third of the country's sugar output.
Sugar mills in India's top producing state Maharashtra are set to stop cane crushing 45 to 60 days earlier than last year as adverse weather has curtailed sugar cane availability, a senior state government official told Reuters on Friday.
