NEW DELHI: The seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) concluded on 13 March, with the Mumbai City FC crowned champions in Goa. The professional football league, launched by IMG–Reliance, Star Sports, and the All India Football Federation, had four months of uninterrupted football action featuring 11 clubs. Kicked off on 20 November, amid challenges posed by the pandemic, the season saw 95 games played versus 115.

The league spent an estimated Rs17 crore on covid testing and other related expenses to ensure safety of players and staff across 11 teams along with 150 member production crew. A total of 18 bio-bubbles were created across 14 hotels.

In terms of testing, approximately 70,000 covid tests were done throughout the season. Total number of people tested by RT-PCR in Goa stood at 1,635, with average number of times each person tested being 50 and average frequency of testing every 72 hours. The league also procured around 26,000 N95 masks.

"An approximate of 1,600 people including footballers, support staff, club and league management and broadcast crew were housed in the strictest bio-bubble over a period of six months with close to 70,000 RT-PCR tests conducted by the league. I'm proud of the fact that we were the first, the longest, and the most successful sports event to be held in India in these times," said Nita Ambani, chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a subsidiary of the Reliance group that manages and run ISL.

The league also invested ₹20 crore in infrastructure which included rentals and refurbishment of pitches (three stadiums and eight practice grounds). This is in addition to refurbishment/installation of floodlights and usage of generators and deployment of central security and housekeeping agencies.

The entire season was played out behind closed doors at three stadiums in Goa under bio-bubble safety protocols.

A total of 298 goals were scored in the entire season with average goal per match being 2.59. The league was broadcasted across Star Sports network in 80 territories across Asia, Australia, the US, Canada, Europe. ISL said it has witnessed encouraging fan engagement across all its digital and social media platforms with a total engagement of over 175 million and 360 million video views. Over 4, 000 minutes of video content was consumed throughout the league.

The last edition of the league, which ended in March 2020, recorded a 51% growth in viewership, according to TV ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India. The jump in viewership has been among the urban affluent sports savvy audience of M15+AB Urban with a cumulative reach of 168 million and 261 million impressions. It was broadcast on 11 channels across the Star Sports and Star India Network in seven languages.

