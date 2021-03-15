Indian Super League spent 17 crore on covid related expenses

"An approximate of 1,600 people including footballers, support staff, club and league management and broadcast crew were housed in the strictest bio-bubble over a period of six months with close to 70,000 RT-PCR tests conducted by the league. I'm proud of the fact that we were the first, the longest, and the most successful sports event to be held in India in these times," said Nita Ambani, chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a subsidiary of the Reliance group that manages and run ISL.