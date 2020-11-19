Indian Super League to see muted advertising

New Delhi: Indian Super League (ISL), which tends to witness brands investing heavily in on‐ground activations, has received subdued advertiser response as matches will be played behind closed doors starting from 20 November due to the pandemic, said media buyers. The official broadcaster Star India is expected to corner around ₹200 crore in ad revenues mostly from on-air advertising on Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar as fans await the football extravaganza.

Unlike a mature property like the Indian Premier League, which sees high ad volumes, ISL attracts limited advertisers though the partnerships are often long term.

"Most brands tend to associate with ISL for three to five years executing surround activity across on‐ground, in-stadia and on‐air promotions. It helps build a strong connect with their target consumer base, especially in local markets which tend to have loyal football fans. Therefore, this edition would be tough for ISL, given matches will be played behind closed doors, limiting the scope of promotions. I expect a subdued response from brands though they will continue to be committed to the league," said Navin Khemka, chief executive for South Asia, Mediacom.

The title sponsor Hero MotoCorp, for instance, has extended its association with the league for three years. Meanwhile, e‐learning platform Byju's, fantasy sports platform Dream11 and Ayurvedic medicine maker Himalaya Drug Co. have come on board as sponsors despite the pandemic limiting the scope of promotional activities.

The league attracts dedicated fans across regional markets such as Kerala, Goa, West Bengal, Bengaluru and North East. Therefore, key brands such as JSW, TVS Tyres, Kia Motors, Havells and Lloyd have been associated with various ISL clubs. According to sports marketing executives, ISL clubs offer an engaged fan base to these brands, clocking sponsorship revenue of ₹7 to ₹10 crore.

Consumer durables firm Midea, which has been associated with Asean Football Federation and Premier League football club Manchester City globally, on Thursday announced its partnership with Mumbai City FC as club's official partner. For the 2020-21 season, the brand will be featured on the sleeve of the club’s first team shirts and will be visibly present on match days and at the club’s training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground.

Pranab Mohanty, vice‐president, Midea India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Building on Midea’s collaborations with international football clubs, we are thrilled with our partnership with Mumbai City FC which will deepen the positive impact we are able to make in communities across India. Our association with football is a natural fit as it has a deep-rooted connect with our target audience in India and will help in enhancing Midea’s brand visibility, target audience reach and will create new avenues of collaboration for success."

Given that fans will be watching the matches at home, Star India has introduced virtual fan walls among other fan engagement activities to aim at high viewership. The last edition of the league, which ended in March, recorded a 51% growth in viewership, according to TV ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India. The jump in viewership has been among the urban affluent sports savvy audience of M15+AB Urban with a cumulative reach of 168 million and 261 million impressions. It was broadcast on 11 channels across the Star Sports and Star India Network in seven languages.

"Hopefully, ISL will show better viewership numbers than last season given that people are still largely restricted to their homes and there's no clash with any other major sports tournament," said Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder of Baseline Ventures.

