Vladimir Putin, Russian president, spoke for the first time at the BRICS summit after invading Ukraine in February this year. He said that Russia was in the process of rerouting its trade and oil exports towards countries from the BRICS group of emerging economies in the wake of Western sanctions over Ukraine.

The West has slapped a slew of sanctions including restrictions on imports of its oil, after the Kremlin sent its troops into Ukraine on February 24.

In a video address to the BRICS Business Forum participants, Putin said Russia was discussing increasing the presence of Chinese cars on the Russian market as well as the opening of Indian supermarket chains, Reuters reported.

"In its turn, Russia's presence in the BRICS countries is growing.­­ There has been a noticeable increase in exports of Russian oil to China and India," Putin said.

The Russian President also called on BRICS leaders to cooperate in the face of "selfish actions" from the West,

"...only on the basis of honest and mutually beneficial cooperation we can look for ways out of the critical situation that has emerged in the world economy because of the ill-conceived and selfish actions of certain states, which, by using financial mechanisms, are actually shifting their own macroeconomic policy mistakes onto the rest of the world," Putin said in his virtual address.

The 14th BRICS summit is being hosted by China in a virtual mode.

The Russian president added that Moscow considers the theme of today's meeting, 'Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development', relevant.

"We have repeatedly said that only together we can solve such problems as conflict resolution, combating terrorism, organized crime, including the criminal use of new technologies, combating climate change, and the spread of dangerous infections," the Russian president stressed.

BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries. BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.

The BRICS countries comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.