In a video address to the BRICS Business Forum participants, Putin said Russia was discussing opening of ‘Indian supermarket chains’
Vladimir Putin, Russian president, spoke for the first time at the BRICS summit after invading Ukraine in February this year. He said that Russia was in the process of rerouting its trade and oil exports towards countries from the BRICS group of emerging economies in the wake of Western sanctions over Ukraine.