Indian talents can add momentum to the dream of Atmnirbhar Bharat: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the post-Covid world will be about re-learning, re-thinking and re-inventing and our government is fully committed to this principal. That is to reform, perform and transform.

Speaking at the IIT 2020 Global Summit on Friday, the Prime Minister said, "There is no sector left out from our reforms. Agriculture, atomic energy, defence, education, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, banking, taxation, the list goes on. We have brought path-breaking reforms in the labour sector, assimilating 44 union labour laws into just four codes. Our corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the world," he said.

India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works, the Prime Minister said, adding, Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed.

"Let me give a small example from a field you know well. Earlier, when IITs produced aero-space engineers, there was not a strong domestic industrial eco-system to employ them. Today, with our historic reforms in the space sector, the last frontier before humanity has opened up to Indian talent," Modi said. That's why new space tech startups are coming up every day in India, he added.

He further said, in these testing times of COVID-19, India has got record investment and much of this investment has come in the technology sector.

The collective force of the PanIIT movement can add momentum to the dream of becoming an Atmnirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, Modi said.

"At some critical turning points in the history of independent India, Indian diaspora across the world put their faith in a resurgent India and became ambassadors of a New India," he said.

Their voice was critical in ensuring that the world understood India's view-points in the right spirit, Modi said.

The prime minister said two years later, in 2022 India marks 75 years since Independence and urged the PanIIT movement to set an even higher benchmark for "giving back to India". He urged the IIT alumni to share more of their ideas and inputs on how India can mark 75 years of its freedom.

Noting that a large number of IIT alumni are in global leadership positions and their strong networks are spread across industry, academia, arts, governments, the prime minister said, " I urge you to debate, discuss and contribute to solutions in the emerging New World Tech Order. The responsibility is heavy, but I know that your shoulders are capable.





