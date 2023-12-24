Huthi-drone hits ship with 25 Indians on board, Navy says ‘it’s not an Indian-flagged vessel'
An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker in the Red Sea was hit by a drone fired by Huthi militants, according to the US military. The tanker reported no injuries from the strike.
An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker in the Red Sea reported that it was hit by an attack drone fired by Huthi militants, sending out a distress call to a US warship in the area, the US military said as quoted by AFP.
