An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker in the Red Sea reported that it was hit by an attack drone fired by Huthi militants, sending out a distress call to a US warship in the area, the US military said as quoted by AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gabon-owned tanker MV Saibaba reported no injuries from the strike, Central Command said in a social media post.

Later, the Indian Navy officials said, “A Gabbon-flagged vessel MV Saibaba has also suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. It has 25 Indian crew members on board who are safe. It is not an Indian-flagged vessel." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This came after the United States shot down four drones headed towards a U.S. destroyer in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza, Reuters reported.

A Norwegian-flagged, -owned and -operated chemical/oil tanker reported a near miss of a Houthi drone attack, and a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker reported being hit by a one-way attack, the post said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were also "fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen", it said. "No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles."

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency earlier reported that an uncrewed aerial system had exploded near a vessel in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, 45 nautical miles southwest of Saleef, Yemen, as per Reuters reports.

The United States launched Operation Prosperity Guardian three days ago, saying more than a dozen countries had agreed to participate in an effort that will involve joint patrols in Red Sea waters near Yemen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sanaa-based group has obstructed their passage through the strait.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

