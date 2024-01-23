Indian tech vendors can take heart from Moody's AI crystal ball
Global spending on AI is estimated to cross $500 billion in the next three years, of which generative AI is slated to account for nearly 30%, says Moody’s
New Delhi: Global enterprise spending on generative artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to cross $150 billion by 2027, financial services firm Moody’s said in an outlook that will potentially brighten business prospects for India’s software exporters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message