Indian techies to be worst hit by H-1B ban extension

The administration of US President Donald Trump has extended the freeze on H-1B visas and other work visas by three months, in view of the covid-19 situation in the US. The decision will impact Indian IT professionals, tech companies, foreign workers, and employers relying on the H-1B programme.

The suspension also applies to H-2B, H-4, and L-1, as well as certain categories of J-1 visas.

The initial freeze on various categories of work visas was ordered by Trump through two proclamations on 22 April and 22 June 2019. Hours before the orders were to expire on 31 December, Trump issued a fresh proclamation extending it. Consequently, the entry of immigrants on such work visas will be prohibited till 31 March.

“The 2019 novel coronavirus continues to disrupt Americans’ livelihoods. While the November overall unemployment rate in the US of 6.7% reflects a marked decline from its April high, there were still 9,834,000 fewer seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs in November than in February of 2020," the proclamation states.

“While this visa freeze will end when Biden becomes President on 20 January, the H-1B visa will still be in for a bumpy ride as policymakers face immense pressure to grapple with rising unemployment. Indians should look for alternative immigration pathways such as the EB5 Immigrant Investor Visa and the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, which were not suspended by Trump and garner bipartisan support because they bring jobs and investment to America," said Mark Davies, global chairman, Davies and Associates, a New York-headquartered law firm focussing on immigration.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa allowing US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertize. The Trump administration’s efforts to tighten the visa guidelines intensified in recent months, especially as more than 40 million Americans were affected by the job losses that resulted from the outbreak. Several studies have demonstrated that the H-1B programme plays an essential role in helping US enterprises secure skill sets that they cannot find locally, and these high-skilled foreign employees provide tremendous benefit to their employers and the US economy as a whole. Even at the height of the unemployment spike during the pandemic in 2019, unemployment in the IT sector remained low from 3% in January to 3.5% in September 2020.

The government issues 85,000 H-1B visas each year, with Indian nationals accounting for more than 70% of them. Indian IT firms, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro had said earlier that they have reduced their dependence on H-1B visas to a large extent. However, a reduction in the overall quota of H-1B visa workers would still mean that they would either have to shell out more money to hire local talent or pay more to existing H-1B work visa holders.

“Travel is anyway down to near zero and on-site numbers have been kept to the bare minimum requiring on-site presence. So, I don’t see a three-month delay for fresh H-1Bs making that much of a difference. If, however, this impacts renewals for Indian IT workers on-site in the US with H-1B visas, that will affect ongoing projects. This should see pushback from American corporations depending on such projects, as business picks up again in 2021. While it’s just another three months to a de-freeze, there would be pressure on the Biden administration to find a way to reverse this extension, given that it has anyway made clear its intent of a more relaxed work visa regime," says public policy consultant Prasanto K. Roy.

