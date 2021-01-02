Indian techies to be worst hit by H-1B ban extension

“Travel is anyway down to near zero and on-site numbers have been kept to the bare minimum requiring on-site presence. So, I don’t see a three-month delay for fresh H-1Bs making that much of a difference. If, however, this impacts renewals for Indian IT workers on-site in the US with H-1B visas, that will affect ongoing projects. This should see pushback from American corporations depending on such projects, as business picks up again in 2021. While it’s just another three months to a de-freeze, there would be pressure on the Biden administration to find a way to reverse this extension, given that it has anyway made clear its intent of a more relaxed work visa regime," says public policy consultant Prasanto K. Roy.