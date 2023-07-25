Indian technical textiles market to soar to $50 billion in next 5 years1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:28 PM IST
The textiles ministry is working closely with various inter ministries and departments within the government and state governments to increase the demand and penetration of technical textiles
New Delhi: The Indian technical textiles sector is poised for a remarkable growth trajectory, with expectations to reach a staggering $50 billion within the next five years from the current $22 billion, said textiles secretary Rachna Shah on Tuesday.
