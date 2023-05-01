Tour operators urge tax rollback as inbound tourism struggles1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:45 PM IST
India’s budget for overseas promotion activities like Incredible India has been reduced by more than half this year to ₹167 crore, down from ₹525 crore two years ago, yet the government aims to attract 25 million tourists by 2030.
New Delhi: The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has requested the Centre to reinstate duty credit via the Service Export Incentive Scheme or introduce an alternative in the new Foreign Trade Policy, as inbound tourism remains sluggish.
