Sayan Ghosh, a tourist from West Bengal's Belghoria, was allegedly attacked by a mob in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka's Jurain area. Ghosh claims he was targeted for being an Indian and a Hindu, as per a report by News18.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

The incident took place when Ghosh went to a local market with a friend. "At least 5-6 boys from the Muslim community came and asked me where I was from and what I was doing here. The moment they heard I was Indian and a Hindu, they started thrashing me," Ghosh said, as quoted by News18.

Ghosh described the attack as violent, stating that the mob used a knife and hit him with a stone. “I could have lost my eyesight," he added. His friend was also assaulted, and both had their belongings stolen, as quoted by News18.

No Help from Bystanders Ghosh expressed shock at the lack of assistance from passersby. “Instead of helping, they kept questioning me about my nationality and purpose in Bangladesh. Even medics were reluctant to treat me," he said, as quoted by News18.

His father, Sukanto Ghosh, confirmed the incident. "We told him not to go, but he insisted. He is in a state of shock. We will take him to a doctor and lodge a complaint with the high commission," he said, as quoted by News18.

Harassment of Host Family After the attack, Ghosh stayed at his friend’s home to recover. He revealed that local officials and others harassed his host’s family. “They warned my friend’s parents that their lives could be in danger for inviting an Indian over," Ghosh said, as quoted by News18.

The incident occurred amidst rising tensions in Bangladesh, where protests erupted over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a member of ISKCON. Supporters claim his arrest on sedition charges is politically motivated, as per the report.