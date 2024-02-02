Indian tourists can now purchase tickets for Eiffel Tower via UPI. Details here
‘Indian tourists can now book their visit to the Eiffel Tower by purchasing tickets online using UPI (Unified Payment Interface), making the transaction process quick, easy, and hassle-free,’ an official statement said.
Indian tourists visiting Paris' Eiffel Tower will now be able to book their trip to the iconic monument using India's Unified Payment Interface, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Friday.
