Indian tourists ditch Maldives amid row as numbers drop 40%; China arrivals up 200%
A report by the Maldives' Ministry of Tourism showed that as many as 56,208 Indian tourists had visited Maldives between January and March in 2023. This number declined to 34,847 in January-March 2024.
The number of tourists from India to Maldives declined by almost 40 percent during the January-March 2024 period as compared to the data from the same period in 2023. At the same time, the total number of tourists from China shot up by over 200 percent.
