Indian troops in Maldives to be replaced with technical personnel, govt confirms
India has provided the Maldives with various types of defence equipment, but the presence of about 80 Indian troops there has become a matter of controversy
The external affairs ministry has confirmed that India’s military personnel in the Maldives are set to be replaced by technical personnel. “The present personnel will be replaced by competent Indian technical personnel," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question at a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.