Indian Tycoon Ambani Faces Pushback In Ghana Over Exclusive 5G Deal
(Bloomberg) -- A deal for Asia’s second-richest man to cash in on 5G wireless service demand in Ghana faces opposition from the country’s parliamentary minority, which has accused the administration of rushing into a “sweetheart deal."