Business News/ News / India/  Indian Union Muslim League files plea before Supreme Court to stay CAA Rules 2024

Indian Union Muslim League files plea before Supreme Court to stay CAA Rules 2024

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

In its plea to the Supreme Court, the Indian Union Muslim League has called the CAA Rules 2024 ‘prima facie unconstitutional’

File Photo: Protestors against CAA say that it is against one religious group

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has filed a plea before the Supreme Court of India (SC) to stay the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules 2024, Bar & Bench reported on March 12.

The application by IUML says that CAA Rules, 2024 eliminates the tiered level of scrutiny and grants the power to a District Level Committee to verify documents and administer the oath of allegiance to CAA, it added.

In its plea, the IUML has called the CAA Rules “prima facie unconstitutional", Live Law reported.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

