MUMBAI: After a record-breaking $6 billion worth of investments in Q4 of calendar 2019, venture capital (VC) investment in India slumped to $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020, in part due to economic and political uncertainty, according to a report by KPMG.

Initially, India was not as affected by covid-19 in Q1 (January-March) CY20 as much as China. In February, the pandemic began creating turmoil in global markets and after the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic in early March, governments across the world took unprecedented steps to curb the spread of the virus. Concerns intensified later in the quarter, due, in part, to the fact India receives a significant investment from international VC firms and corporates. India has seen deals deferred as these investors wait to see how the pandemic will affect businesses.

“Here in India, we are beginning to feel the full impact of the virus. Over the next quarter, while the pipeline will likely remain strong, deal flow is expected to slow down. A lot of deals will probably get deferred to the later half of the year," said Nitish Poddar, partner and national leader - private equity, KPMG in India.

Despite the challenges, India saw a number of good-sized deals.

Edtech was a big winner in Q1 CY20 with Byju raising $400 million, Unacademy raising $110 million, and Aakash Educational announcing its acquisition of Meritnation. Mobility company Bounce raised $150 million.

For Asia as a region, VC investment fell to a 12-quarter low in Q1 CY20 despite three $1 billion-plus mega rounds.

As covid-19 spread through the region, the number of VC deals declined as investors, particularly in China, hit the pause button. China bore the brunt of the impact throughout Q1 CY20, as evidenced by its drop in total VC investment to a 12-quarter low, and a drop in the number of deals to a level not seen since Q4 CY14.

While the pipeline for deals is expected to remain relatively robust in India, deal flow is expected to become very slow, particularly in Q2 CY20. In India, even as VC investment may be challenging in the short term, it is expected to be robust in the long term. With the exception of strategic investments for example, to enhance digital connectivity and coworking, corporate VC investment will likely be minimal in the short term as companies focus on ensuring sustainability of their core business.

Edtech is expected to remain a hotspot for VC investment, in addition to autotech, and healthtech. Gaming could also see an uptick in VC investment in India, noted the report.

“After steadily rising throughout 2019, India finally experienced a true record (in Q4 CY19) in terms of quarterly VC invested after additional financing details came to light. After such a mammoth tally, it is always worth noting that the volume and capital invested figures in Q1 2020 were quite healthy relative to historical norms. It remains to be seen how much the very recent lockdown of the entire nation will impact venture funding trends," noted the report.

