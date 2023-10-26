Bollywood actress and ‘climate activist’ Shraddha Kapoor drew attention recently for purchase of a ₹4 crore Lamborghini on Dussehra. Netizens pointed out that her past protests against a Metro car shed construction in Aarey forest and said that it is the same person who have now purchased a fuel-driven car.

On Wednesday, Shraddha drove to ISKCON temple in Juhu in her new car and performed a puja. As the photos and videos went viral, the actress faced backlash online for driving a petrol-powered luxury car with low mileage and higher emissions.

Woke Activist! Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica must be generating clean air and helpful to not only #Aarey but entire Mumbai and India, one said