‘Indian version of Greta Thunberg,’ netizens troll Shraddha Kapoor for buying ₹4 crore Lamborghini
Shraddha Kapoor faces backlash for purchasing a ₹4 crore Lamborghini after protesting against a Metro car shed construction in Aarey forest
Bollywood actress and ‘climate activist’ Shraddha Kapoor drew attention recently for purchase of a ₹4 crore Lamborghini on Dussehra. Netizens pointed out that her past protests against a Metro car shed construction in Aarey forest and said that it is the same person who have now purchased a fuel-driven car.
Another added, Public transport project in Aarey ke liye road block ban jaati hoon baaki meri lamborghini to oxygen emit karti hai
Actress @ShraddhaKapoor, who touted climate activism by opposing the Aarey Metro Carshed, raises eyebrows with her 4 Crore Lamborghini purchase. Critics question her commitment, making any comparison to Greta Thunberg seem unwarranted. #ClimateActivism?, added another
Meet climate activist Shraddha Kapoor. She wanted to block the Metro Car Shed in Aarey. That Metro which was supposed to serve the common working class of Mumbai
Today, she bought a 4 Cr Lamborghini Indian version of Greta.
For the unawares, back in 2019, Shraddha had joined a protest in the city against chopping down of trees in the Aarey belt to build a new Metro car shed.
