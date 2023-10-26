comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Indian version of Greta Thunberg,’ netizens troll Shraddha Kapoor for buying 4 crore Lamborghini
Back Back

‘Indian version of Greta Thunberg,’ netizens troll Shraddha Kapoor for buying ₹4 crore Lamborghini

 Livemint

Shraddha Kapoor faces backlash for purchasing a ₹4 crore Lamborghini after protesting against a Metro car shed construction in Aarey forest

Shraddha Kapoor faces backlash for purchasing a ₹4 crore Lamborghini Premium
Shraddha Kapoor faces backlash for purchasing a 4 crore Lamborghini

Bollywood actress and ‘climate activist’ Shraddha Kapoor drew attention recently for purchase of a 4 crore Lamborghini on Dussehra. Netizens pointed out that her past protests against a Metro car shed construction in Aarey forest and said that it is the same person who have now purchased a fuel-driven car.

On Wednesday, Shraddha drove to ISKCON temple in Juhu in her new car and performed a puja. As the photos and videos went viral, the actress faced backlash online for driving a petrol-powered luxury car with low mileage and higher emissions.

Woke Activist! Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica must be generating clean air and helpful to not only #Aarey but entire Mumbai and India, one said

Another added, Public transport project in Aarey ke liye road block ban jaati hoon baaki meri lamborghini to oxygen emit karti hai

Actress @ShraddhaKapoor, who touted climate activism by opposing the Aarey Metro Carshed, raises eyebrows with her 4 Crore Lamborghini purchase. Critics question her commitment, making any comparison to Greta Thunberg seem unwarranted. #ClimateActivism?, added another

Meet climate activist Shraddha Kapoor. She wanted to block the Metro Car Shed in Aarey. That Metro which was supposed to serve the common working class of Mumbai

Today, she bought a 4 Cr Lamborghini Indian version of Greta.

 

For the unawares, back in 2019, Shraddha had joined a protest in the city against chopping down of trees in the Aarey belt to build a new Metro car shed.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App