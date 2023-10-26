Shraddha Kapoor faces backlash for purchasing a ₹4 crore Lamborghini after protesting against a Metro car shed construction in Aarey forest

Bollywood actress and ‘climate activist’ Shraddha Kapoor drew attention recently for purchase of a ₹4 crore Lamborghini on Dussehra. Netizens pointed out that her past protests against a Metro car shed construction in Aarey forest and said that it is the same person who have now purchased a fuel-driven car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, Shraddha drove to ISKCON temple in Juhu in her new car and performed a puja. As the photos and videos went viral, the actress faced backlash online for driving a petrol-powered luxury car with low mileage and higher emissions.

Woke Activist! Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica must be generating clean air and helpful to not only #Aarey but entire Mumbai and India, one said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another added, Public transport project in Aarey ke liye road block ban jaati hoon baaki meri lamborghini to oxygen emit karti hai

Actress @ShraddhaKapoor, who touted climate activism by opposing the Aarey Metro Carshed, raises eyebrows with her 4 Crore Lamborghini purchase. Critics question her commitment, making any comparison to Greta Thunberg seem unwarranted. #ClimateActivism?, added another

Meet climate activist Shraddha Kapoor. She wanted to block the Metro Car Shed in Aarey. That Metro which was supposed to serve the common working class of Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, she bought a 4 Cr Lamborghini Indian version of Greta.

For the unawares, back in 2019, Shraddha had joined a protest in the city against chopping down of trees in the Aarey belt to build a new Metro car shed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

