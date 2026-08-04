Indian vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya sinks after projectile attack off Yemen coast, all 13 Indian crew members rescued

India on Tuesday (August 4) condemned an attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya after it was struck by a projectile and sank off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, while confirming that all 13 Indian crew members were rescued safely.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the mechanised sailing vessel was hit near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink. He said all 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and taken to the Port of Mokha.

"Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink. India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel," Sonowal said in a post on X.

The minister added that the safety of Indian seafarers remained the government's top priority and said he had directed the Director General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) to coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

MEA calls repeated attacks on commercial shipping ‘deeply worrisome’ The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement strongly condemning the attack.

"We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued," the ministry said.

The MEA said India's Embassy in Riyadh was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the crew. It also thanked the Yemeni authorities for their assistance in the rescue operation.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region, the ministry said the repeated attacks on commercial shipping were "deeply worrisome."

"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the statement said.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, where commercial vessels have faced repeated threats and attacks in recent months, disrupting one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes. India has repeatedly called for the protection of international shipping lanes and the safety of civilian merchant vessels operating in the region.

Rising attacks on Indian-linked vessels The latest incident comes amid a growing number of attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea and surrounding waterways, putting Indian seafarers at increasing risk.

July 14: UAE vessels attacked in Strait of Hormuz

On July 14, India condemned attacks on two UAE-flagged vessels — MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa — that were carrying at least 30 Indian seafarers among their combined crew of 46.

The MEA said one Indian national onboard MT Al Bahiyah was killed and another injured, while nine Indian crew members on MT Mombasa sustained injuries, including two who were seriously hurt.

India strongly condemned the attacks, calling them a threat to safe navigation through international waterways.

Following the incident, the MEA summoned Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini after Tehran was accused of targeting vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) also raised concerns over the safety of Indian sailors caught in the conflict, asking how long the country would continue "counting the deaths of our seafarers."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later claimed responsibility for immobilising the vessels, alleging they were involved in "illegal activities" and had ignored warnings.

June 11: Three Indian sailors killed in US strike Earlier on June 11, India lodged a strong protest after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US military strike on the MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged oil tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command said its forces carried out precision strikes against the vessel after alleging that the ship violated a military blockade of Iranian ports.

While 21 Indian crew members were rescued, three sailors — chief engineer Patnala Suresh, deck cadet Aditya Sharma and fitter Shivanand Chaurashiya — were found dead onboard.

The incident marked the first reported fatalities involving Indian crew members after the US blockade was imposed.

April 18: India protests attacks on Indian vessels On April 18, India summoned the Iranian envoy in New Delhi after two Indian-flagged vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz came under attack.

One of the vessels was identified as Sanmar Herald. The crew and vessel were reported safe.

India urged Iran to resume facilitating the movement of India-bound ships through the strategic waterway.

March 11: Thai vessel attacked near Hormuz On March 11, an Iranian missile struck the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz after leaving the UAE.

Oman’s Navy rescued all 20 crew members after they abandoned the vessel and evacuated in a lifeboat.

The ship was heading towards Kandla in Gujarat, India, when it was attacked. India condemned the incident, saying attacks on merchant vessels and actions endangering crew lives must be avoided.

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