Indian whiskey makers await reciprocal market access to Australia

“The Parties shall consider issues relating to market access, including maturation rules for whiskey and other alcoholic beverages…Both parties shall regularly review the progress of the Working Group through the Subcommittee on Trade in Goods," according to the side letter. Queries emailed to the ministry of commerce and industry and the Australian High Commission on Wednesday remained unanswered till press time. “We are aware that the two governments are looking into the working group matter. We hope that the WG is rolled out promptly so that the subsequent detailing of work streams and related timelines could be worked out and the team could thrash out a solution," said Vinod Giri, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}