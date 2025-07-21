Indian woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sharjah flat; family alleges husband strangled her over dowry

An Indian woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her flat in the Rolla area of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

She has been identified as 29-year-old Athulya Sekhar, originally from Kollam in Kerala. Athulya’s parents have alleged dowry harassment by her husband, Satheesh.

Also Read | Delhi man killed by wife and lover, Instagram chat reveal murder plot

They have filed a police complaint, alleging that Satheesh strangled Athulya, kicked her stomach and hit her head with a plate between 18 and 19 July, leading to her death.

They also claimed that their daughter was repeatedly harassed for not bringing enough dowry at the time of her marriage in 2014.

The parents said that they had given a bike and 43 sovereigns of gold in the marriage.

On the basis of the complaint, Kerala police have registered a murder case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 against Satheesh.

Advertisement

Also Read | Newlywed woman hacks husband to death after he insists on consummating marriage

Athulya’s father Rajashekharan Pillai alleged that Satheesh was an alcoholic and often became violent.

“Once when she was physically assaulted, I was planning to take her back home. But he would apologise and she forgave him,” Rajashekharan said.

Athulya leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

According to media reports, Satheesh has denied involvement in Athulya’s death and said he did not believe she would die by suicide.

He too wanted to know what happened to his wife, he added.

‘Athulya’s death is mysterious’

Insisting that Athulya’s death was suspicious, Rajashekharan said: “I don’t believe that my daughter will die by suicide. She shares a very intimate relationship with her daughter. Her death is mysterious. We have to find out what exactly happened to her. He is an alcoholic. He always gets violent. She bore all the torture for her. Earlier, such issues had also happened, and a case was filed with the police. We want to know what exactly happened to her.

Advertisement

Her family has also released videos showing Athulya with visible injury marks and her husband appearing to lift a plastic stool to hit her.

The tragic incident comes days after the death of another Kerala woman and her 16-month-old daughter in Sharjah.