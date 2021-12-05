Indian workers have the strongest preference for full-time remote work: Report

“The fact that a high percentage of new recruits in India compared with other countries surveyed felt more insecure about their job, or whether it’s to do with how managers are finding their work less appealing over the last year, are matters of concern that need to be addressed by organizations. Also, compared with others, Indian workers seemed to have a substantially different outlook and propensity towards remote and hybrid work," said Dinesh Ajmera, site lead and head of engineering, Bengaluru, Atlassian.